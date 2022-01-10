Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.48. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

