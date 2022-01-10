Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 3.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

INFY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.51. 307,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,622. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

