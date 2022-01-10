Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. 29,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.