Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $20.48. 90,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,900. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.