Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.56. 113,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

