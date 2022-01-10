Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

