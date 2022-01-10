Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
