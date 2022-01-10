Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.84.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.65. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.