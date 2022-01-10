Hyman Charles D Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

