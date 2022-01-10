Hyman Charles D Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.1% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 333.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 108.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD stock opened at $297.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

