Hyman Charles D Purchases 11,011 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $68.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

