Hyman Charles D Purchases 36 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

DHR opened at $295.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

