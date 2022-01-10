Hyman Charles D Sells 115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.89. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

