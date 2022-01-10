Hyman Charles D Sells 1,850 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.63 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

