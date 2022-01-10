Hyman Charles D Sells 400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 274,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 403,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 63,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

BAC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

