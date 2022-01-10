IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 860 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

