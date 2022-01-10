IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $58,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $248,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,080. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.