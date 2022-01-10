Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $189.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average of $190.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.14.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

