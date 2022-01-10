Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

SCHF stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

