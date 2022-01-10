Ieq Capital LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 65.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.