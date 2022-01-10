Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,002,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 142,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.58 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.09 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.90. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

