Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $229.87 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.70.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

