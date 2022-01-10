IFS Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.9% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

