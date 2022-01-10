IFS Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $7.52 on Monday, reaching $283.29. 67,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,200. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

