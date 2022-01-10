Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Position Boosted by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,323 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Ignyte Acquisition worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGNY. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 46.3% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

IGNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.