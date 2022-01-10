Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

IMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65. Immuneering has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

