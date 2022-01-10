Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Acquires £770.33 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Simon Langelier purchased 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($22.09) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,038.04).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,644 ($22.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.72). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,585.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,568.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($26.05).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

