Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.