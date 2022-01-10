Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a PE ratio of 67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$48.71.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

