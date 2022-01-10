Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares dropped 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 34,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,098,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

