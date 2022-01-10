Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,493 GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

