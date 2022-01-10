Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 84.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,604 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,037 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

