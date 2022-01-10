Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

