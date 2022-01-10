Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,687 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.35 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

