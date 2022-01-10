Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $161.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

