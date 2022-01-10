Inscription Capital LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $752.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 139.04%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.