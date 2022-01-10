Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RDUS opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

