Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires 21,800 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $286,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,482 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $226,217.08.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $258,960.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,959 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $279,802.65.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

