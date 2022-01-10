Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $319.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.92.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.
Abiomed Company Profile
ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.