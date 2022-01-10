Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $319.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.92.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

