Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 63,543 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

