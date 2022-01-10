Inspire Investing LLC Buys 17,295 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,042. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.13. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.