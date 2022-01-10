Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,571 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $9.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.82. 10,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

