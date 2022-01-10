Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.51. 61,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,163. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.