Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 437.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. 5,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,780. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

