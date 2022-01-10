Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 216.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.92. 15,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

