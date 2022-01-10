Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 598.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $188,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ResMed by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

