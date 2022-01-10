Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 3,086 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 114.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $7.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.