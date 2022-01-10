Inspire Investing LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $11.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.85. 3,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.