Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

INTC traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $54.09. 646,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,214,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

