Interactive Financial Advisors Has $68,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 314,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

