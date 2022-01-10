International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after buying an additional 533,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

